Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Patriots expect Will Campbell to return to practice this week

  
Published December 29, 2025 11:56 AM

The Patriots have played without first-round pick Will Campbell for the last four games, but he’s set to make his way back to the lineup ahead of the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that the team expects Campbell to return to practice this week. It’s the first week that Campbell is eligible to return from injured reserve.

Campbell has been sidelined by a knee injury.

A return to practice will open a 21-day window to activate Campbell, so he would be able to return for the playoffs even if the Patriots don’t take him off of injured reserve ahead of their Week 18 game against the Dolphins.