Patriots expect Will Campbell to return to practice this week

The Patriots have played without first-round pick Will Campbell for the last four games, but he’s set to make his way back to the lineup ahead of the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that the team expects Campbell to return to practice this week. It’s the first week that Campbell is eligible to return from injured reserve.

Campbell has been sidelined by a knee injury.

A return to practice will open a 21-day window to activate Campbell, so he would be able to return for the playoffs even if the Patriots don’t take him off of injured reserve ahead of their Week 18 game against the Dolphins.