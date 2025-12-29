 Skip navigation
Ravens are 3.5-point favorites at Steelers in regular-season finale

  
Published December 29, 2025 11:24 AM

The marquee game of the final week of the regular season is the Ravens at the Steelers, with the AFC North on the line on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers are at home, they have a better record and they beat the Ravens in Baltimore three weeks ago, but the Ravens are favored.

The betting odds have Baltimore as a 3.5-point favorite at Pittsburgh.

That’s despite questions about the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed Saturday’s game with a back injury. Tyler Huntley played well enough in Jackson’s absence that the Ravens would likely remain favorites even if Jackson is ruled out.

The Steelers didn’t do anything in their loss to the Browns on Sunday to inspire confidence in their ability to play well and win with a playoff berth on the line. Heading into Sunday against the Ravens, the Steelers are the underdogs.