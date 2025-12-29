Jonathan Taylor: The good teams don’t lose five, six in a row

The Colts started the 2025 season 7-1, getting to 8-2 with an overseas victory over the Falcons before their Week 11 bye.

But since that win in Berlin, it’s been nothing but Ls — starting with the overtime loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 23 and the latest coming by the hands of the Jaguars on Sunday to put Indianapolis’ record at 8-8.

Quarterback Daniel Jones’ season-ending Achilles tear certainly did not help matters. But the fact that the Colts were eliminated from postseason contention before their Week 17 matchup with the Jaguars even kicked off is a source of disappointment for a club that started off as hot as one could be.

After Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Jaguars, running back Jonathan Taylor was asked if the 2025 Colts were a good team that ran out of gas, or a team that just wasn’t good enough.

“Obviously, when you lose five, six in a row, you start looking like, hey, OK, we have to be better,” Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “The good teams don’t lose five, six in a row. But, you look and you’re fighting, you’re fighting. And, like I said, it’s a silver lining — it’s hard to win in this league and it’s a small margin of error. So, regardless of penalties and things like that, you just think about actual plays — making a play, making a catch, getting a first down.

“It’s those one or two, three or four plays that those great teams, they make. They find a way, whether it’s that guard just straining a little bit more, getting that extra block. Or the back just throwing somebody off of them. Or the receiver stretching out — like you [saw] with Josh Downs today. Just making great plays, I think that’s the difference.”

Taylor had been making plenty of those plays early in the season. But while Taylor still leads the league in rushing touchdowns (18) and total touchdowns (20), he hasn’t rushed for at least 100 yards since the overtime victory over Atlanta on Nov. 9.

We’ll see if the Colts can play spoiler in Week 18 with a season-ending win over the Texans.