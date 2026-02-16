Dolphins will release Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins are getting closer to making a decision about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the franchise and they’ve made one about edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins will release Chubb. Unless the move is given a post-June 1 designation, the Dolphins will have nearly $24 million in dead money on the cap while realizing over $7.3 million in cap savings.

Chubb joined the Dolphins in a midseason trade in 2022 and had 22 sacks in 41 games for the team. He missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL, but returned to record 8.5 sacks for the team last season.

Once the move is official, Chubb will be free to sign with any team looking for some veteran help for their pass rush in 2026.