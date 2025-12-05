Lamar Jackson will start for Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will start on Sunday against the Steelers.

Although Jackson missed practice on Thursday with an ankle injury, he practiced today, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will start.

Jackson also talked to reporters and said he’s good to go for what he is viewing as a playoff game. The Ravens and Steelers are tied for first place in the AFC North.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Jackson. His passing stats remain strong, but he’s been hobbled by injuries and he’s running the ball less than he ever has in his NFL career. In a playoff-like game the Ravens will hope they can get Jackson at full speed and at the height of his powers.

The Ravens are six-point favorites against the Steelers in the early afternoon kickoff in Baltimore on Sunday.