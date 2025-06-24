Aaron Rodgers: I don’t want the attention, when I’m done playing you won’t see me

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to retire after this season, and he says that once he’s done playing, he’s done being seen in public.

Rodgers said in his interview with Pat McAfee that he doesn’t like being a celebrity and looks forward to being a private person when he’s done playing.

“I don’t want the attention — I know that’s a narrative out there,” Rodgers said. “When this is all done, it’s Keyser Söze. You won’t see me. I won’t be in the public. I don’t want to live a public life. That’s why it’s so strange, what’s going on right now in my private life, because I don’t want to live a life in the public eye. I’m not gonna be in the public eye. When this is done, I’m done. You won’t see me, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Rodgers’ comments would seem to rule out working in television or taking significant endorsement opportunities, which are among the most lucrative jobs for retired NFL players. Time will tell whether he sticks to that, or whether he finds that he does like public-facing work, and both the attention and the money that kind of work brings.