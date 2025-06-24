 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?

June 24, 2025 01:53 PM
Mike Florio explains the technicalities behind the collusion ruling and explores plausible reasons why the league and the union would try to bury the outcome.
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
8:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
4:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
2:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
4:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
3:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
10:33
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
03:48
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
nbc_pft_pftpm_shedeursandersspeeding_250619.jpg
05:58
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
nbc_pft_pftpm_lakersforsale_250619.jpg
05:50
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
nbc_pft_pftpm_jairealexander_250619.jpg
06:12
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
03:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
03:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
02:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
04:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

