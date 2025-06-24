Watch Now
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
Mike Florio explains the technicalities behind the collusion ruling and explores plausible reasons why the league and the union would try to bury the outcome.
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how contract negotiations for Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson were all included in the collusion ruling and sifts through what happened in each instance.
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
Mike Florio breaks down how an arbitrator found the NFL supported teams colluding on guaranteed contracts, explains how the league won but also lost and notes why this all started with Deshaun Watson.
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
Mike Florio dips into the PFT Mailbag to answer fan questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin's legacy, conversations around the salary cap, pros and cons for a European division, and more.
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
Mike Florio runs through his 2025 NFL post-minicamp power rankings, a snapshot of where teams are "now," highlighting the Steelers at No. 16 and the Dolphins at No. 29.
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
Mike Florio doesn't believe Tyreek Hill can successfully convince Jalen Ramsey to stay with the Dolphins, but an effort can help "build leverage" for Miami on a potential trade.
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
Mike Florio weighs in on Travis Hunter signing his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sharing why Hunter's contract could become a "good problem" for both sides down the road.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
Mike Florio opens up the PFT mailbag to discuss topics ranging from the early retirement of several NFL players to the possibilities for Keenan Allen to keep playing this season.