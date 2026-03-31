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Super Bowl LXIII will be held in Las Vegas
March 31, 2026 01:08 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the NFL announcing Super Bowl LXIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, discussing the trends of Super Bowl host cities.
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