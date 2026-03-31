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Report: Four NFL rule changes approved

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Evaluating Ravens' reaction to Crosby saga

March 31, 2026 02:02 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Ravens president Sashi Brown's comments on the failed Maxx Crosby trade with the Raiders and examine how Baltimore has reacted to the situation.

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