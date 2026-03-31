 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_pftpm_lafleurshanintv_260331.jpg
Shanahan, LaFleur explain duality of brotherhood
nbc_pft_mentalhealthnfl_260331.jpg
Report: NFL to expand mental health services

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_pftpm_lafleurshanintv_260331.jpg
Shanahan, LaFleur explain duality of brotherhood
nbc_pft_mentalhealthnfl_260331.jpg
Report: NFL to expand mental health services

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shanahan, LaFleur explain duality of brotherhood

March 31, 2026 03:03 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sit down with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and Packers HC Matt LaFleur to discuss the relationship between coaches, flag football and more.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
11:44
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_pft_mentalhealthnfl_260331.jpg
02:36
Report: NFL to expand mental health services
nbc_pft_browncrosby_260331.jpg
11:04
Evaluating Ravens’ reaction to Crosby saga
nbc_nfl_rulechanges_260331.jpg
07:01
Report: Four NFL rule changes approved
nbc_pft_flagfootball_260331.jpg
08:52
NFL to launch professional flag football league
nbc_pft_hardknocks_260331.jpg
07:50
SEA, NE will be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’
nbc_pft_jonespickens_260331.jpg
05:59
Jones: DAL won’t comment on Pickens negotiations
nbc_pft_eighteengames_260331.jpg
11:28
Analyzing the factors at play for 18-game season
nbc_pft_superbowllxiii_260331.jpg
05:44
Super Bowl LXIII will be held in Las Vegas
nbc_pft_fridaygames_260331.jpg
09:56
Report: NFL looks to change short-week calculation
nbc_pft_coachesphoto_260331.jpg
05:48
Reacting to the 2026 NFL head coaches photo
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260331.jpg
12:19
How can NFL prevent ‘nepotism’ on coaching staffs?
snead_mpx.jpg
15:22
Snead wants Nacua with Rams ‘for a long time’
PFT3-30Ballard.jpg
13:06
Ballard appreciates Irsay-Gordon’s involvement
nbc_pft_jonericsullivan_260330.jpg
21:46
Sullivan explains why Dolphins traded Waddle
nbc_roto_allen_260330.jpg
01:27
Allen ‘back to full strength’ in offseason prep
nbc_roto_kittle_260330.jpg
01:27
Report: Kittle (Achilles) targeting Week 1 return
nbc_pft_brownsproposal_260330.jpg
06:01
Report: Browns withdraw proposal regarding trades
nbc_pft_49erssubstation_260330.jpg
02:28
SF shuts down electrical substation injury theory
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_260330.jpg
01:36
Shanahan hopes 49ers can get something for Aiyuk
nbc_pft_eaglespatriotspractice_260330.jpg
02:24
Eagles and Patriots will hold joint practice
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260330.jpg
10:24
Are things coming to an end for Garrett, Browns?
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260330.jpg
14:10
Analyzing NFL’s current execution of Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_mattryanintr_260330.jpg
18:49
Ryan discusses competition between Tua and Penix
nbc_pft_nflranegotiations_260330.jpg
12:01
Report: NFL to begin hiring replacement referees
nbc_pft_nflissues_260330.jpg
11:17
What are biggest issues in NFL, NFLRA talks?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260330.jpg
06:15
What’s next for Brown and Eagles amid trade talks?
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_260330.jpg
07:53
McVay ‘would love’ Cousins if no Garoppolo deal
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_260330.jpg
15:42
Moore breaks down Shough’s rookie season
nbc_pft_bearskevinwarren_260330.jpg
12:12
Warren: CHI in fantastic position with new stadium

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_zachcharbonnet_260331.jpg
01:29
Is Charbonnet worth late fantasy pick amid injury?
nbc_roto_jordanaddison_260331.jpg
01:33
What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?
nbc_dps_dpondanhurley_260331.jpg
08:00
Unpacking Hurley’s ‘wild’ moment with referee
nbc_dps_jimbonesmackayinterview_260331.jpg
09:49
Mackay discusses dynamic between Tour, LIV golfers
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_260331.jpg
01:33
Will Kincaid ‘take step forward’ under HC Brady?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260331.jpg
19:51
Miller reaffirms MVP stance for SGA over Wemby
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260331.jpg
01:25
What Edwards’ return means for Wolves, fantasy
nbc_roto_parkermessick_260331.jpg
01:40
Messick’s start vs. LAD puts him on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_lancemccullersjr_260331.jpg
01:30
McCullers Jr. worth adding after nine-K outing
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_260331.jpg
05:09
What Arkansas Derby means for Churchill Downs
nbc_roto_jackleiter_260331.jpg
01:14
Leiter trends up in fantasy after impressive start
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260331.jpg
01:21
Cavs’ Mobley to be ‘more involved’ in final weeks
nbc_smx_stewmendous_260331.jpg
07:01
Stewart’s top moments from Detroit Supercross
nbc_bte_nykhou_260331.jpg
01:38
Knicks vs. Rockets could see plenty of points
nbc_bte_porlac_260331.jpg
01:24
Clippers worth a bet vs. Blazers amid strong play
NL_ROY.jpg
01:55
Consider Chandler, Fuentes in NL ROY markets
texas_ucla.jpg
05:57
Texas looks for edge on UCLA again in Final Four
nbc_wnba_uconnscpreview_260331.jpg
09:45
Can South Carolina put pressure on UConn?
nbc_wnba_consunnews_260331.jpg
14:49
Sun leave behind ‘storied history’ in Connecticut
nbc_cfb_osustylescomp_260331.jpg
02:09
Highlights from Styles’ breakout season at OSU
nbc_pl_top10goalsmarch_260331.jpg
12:03
Top 10 Premier League goals of March 2026
nbc_nba_eftgpotgsgav2_260331.jpg
01:04
Eye for the Game: SGA’s dominance against Pistons
nbc_nba_detokcpostgame_260330.jpg
02:00
Thunder, Pistons deliver gutty performances in OT
nbc_nba_detokc_digitalhit_260330.jpg
01:24
Thunder earn ‘heart-pounding win’ over Pistons
nbc_nba_detokc_260330.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder squeeze OT victory vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_sgapostgameintv_260330.jpg
01:11
SGA, Thunder propelled by ‘never-die mentality’
nbc_nba_pistonsokc_disallowedbucket_260330.jpg
46
SGA’s game-winner called off due to offensive foul
nbc_nba_wshvlal_260330.jpg
01:53
HLs: LeBron’s triple-double leads Lakers vs. WAS
nbc_nba_chivsas_260330.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs make quick work of Bulls
nbc_nba_chivsas_digitalhit_260330.jpg
01:07
Wembanyama continues sensational play vs. Bulls