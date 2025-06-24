Watch Now
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
Mike Florio explores where the league goes from here, after an arbitrator found the NFL encouraged teams to collude on guaranteed contracts, and weighs in on if the players will take a stand.
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
