 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders ticketed for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone

  
Published June 18, 2025 04:39 PM

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ticketed in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville for driving 101 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

Fox 8 in Cleveland reports that police records show Sanders received a citation for driving 101 mph on 71 North at 12:24 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanders can either pay a fine or contest the ticket in court.

A speeding ticket is far from the worst offense a person can commit, but this won’t do anything to challenge perceptions that Sanders lacks the maturity NFL teams look for in their franchise quarterback. Once the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round amid talk that teams weren’t impressed with the way he conducted himself during the pre-draft process.

Sanders is part of a four-way quarterback competition in Cleveland, with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.