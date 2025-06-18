Shedeur Sanders ticketed for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ticketed in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville for driving 101 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

Fox 8 in Cleveland reports that police records show Sanders received a citation for driving 101 mph on 71 North at 12:24 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanders can either pay a fine or contest the ticket in court.

A speeding ticket is far from the worst offense a person can commit, but this won’t do anything to challenge perceptions that Sanders lacks the maturity NFL teams look for in their franchise quarterback. Once the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round amid talk that teams weren’t impressed with the way he conducted himself during the pre-draft process.

Sanders is part of a four-way quarterback competition in Cleveland, with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.