Jaguars extend offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen

With a playoff appearance looming, the Jaguars are getting ahead of some offseason business.

Per multiple reports, the Jaguars have reached an agreement with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen on a three-year, $51 million extension. The deal reportedly includes $32 million in guarantees.

Van Lanen, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2021, joined the Jaguars in 2022. He had signed a one-year, $3.4 million deal for 2025.

He has appeared in 15 games this season, with nine starts. Van Lanen had three starts in 2024, and none in his first three NFL seasons.

Van Lanen has played both tackle and both guard positions. He has started the last four games at left tackle, replacing Walker Little.