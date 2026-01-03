Saints’ planned Paris game may not happen in 2026

The Saints will eventually play a regular-season home game in Paris. It may not be happening in 2026.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times Picayune, ongoing negotiations may not be concluded in time to allow a game to happen during the next regular season.

“There is no agreement in place with any cities or countries beyond the ones that have been officially announced,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Duncan. “We have a process. There is no definitive timeline (for an announcement). It depends on discussions with local countries, cities and stadiums.”

Saints president Dennis Lauscha said in November 2025 that the team and the league hope to play a regular-season game at Stade de France in 2026.

The Saints will have nine home games in 2026, eight in 2027, and nine in 2028. It makes sense to host an overseas game in a year that otherwise would have eight games that count in the Superdome.

Whenever the Saints host a game in Paris, it’ll be the NFL’s first ever game in France.