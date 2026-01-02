Davante Adams returns to practice as a limited participant

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice on Thursday, getting in limited work. He is not expected to play in Week 18 as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

“It’s more of just to make sure that we’re able to get him a full workload,” coach Sean McVay said Wednesday, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “He’s going to be able to do some different things in a more controlled setting, but just with the position he plays, being able to open up, want to make sure that we’re getting everything ready to roll and being smart with him.”

Adams has missed two games since aggravating the injury in the Week 15 win over the Lions.

He has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns this season.

The Rams opened the 21-day practice window for safety Quentin Lake (elbow). Lake hasn’t played since Week 11 but could return for the postseason.

Wide receiver Xavier Smith (chest) was a full participant a day after a limited session.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Running back Blake Corum (ankle), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) sat out practice again on Thursday.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle), left tackle Alric Jackson (knee), safety Jaylen McCollough (hip), inside linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) and running back Kyren Williams (ankle) remained limited.