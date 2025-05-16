Report: Back injury caused Trey Amos to fall to Commanders at Pick No. 61

Few expected cornerback Trey Amos to be available at the end of the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, but that’s where the Commanders took him with the 61st overall pick. And a back injury may explain why.

Multiple teams discovered a back injury in the pre-draft process, according to ESPN.

That injury, which NFL teams knew about but mock drafters didn’t, likely explains why Amos wasn’t taken as high as the mock drafts expected.

According to the report, neither Amos nor the Commanders are overly concerned that his back injury will be a problem. Amos was on the field for the Commanders’ rookie minicamp, and one coach described him as “getting better every rep.”

Amos played five years of college football, playing at Louisiana from 2020 to 2022, transferring to Alabama in 2023 and then to Ole Miss in 2024. Last year he was a first-team All-SEC cornerback.