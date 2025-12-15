 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Nailor’s second TD gives Vikings 31-23 lead

  
Published December 14, 2025 11:01 PM

Jalen Nailor’s second touchdown might turn out to be the Cowboys’ death knell.

The Vikings wide receiver caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy, increasing Minnesota’s lead to 31-23 with 9:12 remaining.

The Cowboys won’t be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, but they would need a miracle for their season to extend beyond the regular season.

The Vikings drove 51 yards in five plays after Brandon Aubrey missed his second field goal of the night. His 59-yard try was wide right.

Josh Oliver and T.J. Hockenson each had a catch of 18 yards in the possession.

McCarthy is now 14- of-23 for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.