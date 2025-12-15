Jalen Nailor’s second TD gives Vikings 31-23 lead

Jalen Nailor’s second touchdown might turn out to be the Cowboys’ death knell.

The Vikings wide receiver caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy, increasing Minnesota’s lead to 31-23 with 9:12 remaining.

The Cowboys won’t be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, but they would need a miracle for their season to extend beyond the regular season.

The Vikings drove 51 yards in five plays after Brandon Aubrey missed his second field goal of the night. His 59-yard try was wide right.

Josh Oliver and T.J. Hockenson each had a catch of 18 yards in the possession.

McCarthy is now 14- of-23 for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.