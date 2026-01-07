 Skip navigation
Broncos assistant Davis Webb to interview for Raiders HC job Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2026 07:06 AM

Word of the Raiders’ interest in interviewing Davis Webb for their head coaching vacancy came on Tuesday night and they aren’t wasting any time getting the interview done.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Webb will interview with the Raiders on Wednesday. Webb is currently the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, which makes him eligible to have a virtual interview this week because the team has a bye to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Webb has been on Sean Payton’s staff in Denver for the last three seasons. The 30-year-old was a 2017 third-round pick by the Giants and appeared in two NFL games for the Bills and Giants before moving into coaching in 2023.

It’s the first interview that the Raiders have conducted since firing Pete Carroll this week. They are also expected to speak with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in the coming days.