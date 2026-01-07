Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to five days in jail

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is kicking off the offseason by spending five days in jail.

Taylor-Britt was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license in court on Tuesday and he was taken straight to Hamilton County Jail to serve his sentence. Taylor-Britt originally faced five charges stemming from separate incidents in June and September.

An attorney for Taylor-Britt asked the court to sentence his client to community service, but the judge called the five-day sentence “generous.”

“That’s a gift,” the judge said, via Chelsea Sick of WKRC. “Five days instead of 30. He’s got to do them now.”

When contacted by WKRC, the NFL said it is aware of the matter but declined further comment about potential discipline.

Taylor-Britt appeared in eight games for the Bengals before a November foot injury ended his season. The 2025 season was the final one on his rookie deal with the Bengals, so Taylor-Britt could move on as a free agent this offseason.