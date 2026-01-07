 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: NFL attendance drops by 0.8 percent

  
Published January 7, 2026 06:04 AM

At a time when all numbers are up for the NFL, one number is down.

Attendance.

Sports Business Journal reports that average crowd size dropped for the first time since the pandemic ended, with 69,055 per game.

The percentage of available inventory sold to fans dropped from 98.3 percent to 97.6 percent, with 12 teams selling 100 percent of their tickets.

Three teams were under 93 percent: the Jaguars (91 percent), the Jets (90.8 percent), and the Titans (85.2 percent). The Titans had the biggest drop in attendance, by 9.1 percent. The Jets saw a 5.1-percent decrease, and the definitely not dysfunctional Browns had a 3.9-percent reduction.

The 69,055 average attendance remains the fifth highest since Sports Business Journal began tabulating attendance in 2004.