Report: NFL attendance drops by 0.8 percent

At a time when all numbers are up for the NFL, one number is down.

Attendance.

Sports Business Journal reports that average crowd size dropped for the first time since the pandemic ended, with 69,055 per game.

The percentage of available inventory sold to fans dropped from 98.3 percent to 97.6 percent, with 12 teams selling 100 percent of their tickets.

Three teams were under 93 percent: the Jaguars (91 percent), the Jets (90.8 percent), and the Titans (85.2 percent). The Titans had the biggest drop in attendance, by 9.1 percent. The Jets saw a 5.1-percent decrease, and the definitely not dysfunctional Browns had a 3.9-percent reduction.

The 69,055 average attendance remains the fifth highest since Sports Business Journal began tabulating attendance in 2004.