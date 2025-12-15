Kyle Shanahan: I expect Ricky Pearsall to be alright, but he was battling through a lot

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall dealt with a couple of injuries during Sunday’s victory over the Titans, but it sounds like he should be OK moving forward.

Pearsall suffered an ankle injury during San Francisco’s first offensive possession and was able to return. He then aggravated a previous PCL injury later in the contest that sidelined him for the rest of the matchup.

“We’ll know for sure tomorrow, but he hurt the ankle on the first play, and returned, and played with that the whole game,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And then, the knee thing, I think, was just him most likely irritating his PCL from the past. Those linger, so I would expect it to be alright, but he was battling through a lot today.”

Pearsall noted that he got twisted with his ankle getting caught up in that early in the contest.

“And towards the end of the game, obviously, I came up limping, but that’s just some old stuff,” Pearsall said. “I don’t really know what’s going on with it, to be honest. … I’ve got to get some imaging done to it and see what exactly it is. But it’s probably the same thing that I was dealing with before, and that sucks.

“But at least I know how to manage it now, and go about it. And so, that’s all I can focus on right now, is getting it ready for the next week.”

Despite the injuries, Pearsall finished with six catches on seven targets for 96 yards. It was his most productive game since Sept. 21 when he caught eight passes for 117 yards in a victory over Arizona.

“Having to play through the injuries and stuff in that game, and he probably, physically, was struggling more in that game, I think it says a lot about him to still be able to fight through it, get out there, and still have a very productive game,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers will have an extra day to prepare and for Pearsall to recover, as they’ll play the Colts on the road next Monday night.