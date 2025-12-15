Jaxson Dart is checked again for a concussion, for the fifth time this year

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is clearly the franchise’s quarterback of the future. His future ability to consistently remain on the field hinges largely on his ability to take big hits.

On Sunday, he was once again checked for a concussion. As noted by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Dart has now been checked for concussions five times in 10 games this season, including the preseason. (Dart also had two very brief appearances early in the regular season, attempting a pass in neither contest.)

Against the Commanders in Week 15, he missed two snaps during the evaluation.

Per Raanan, Dart said after the game that he was “definitely surprised” that he was directed to be checked on Sunday. “Definitely feel there is a sensitivity for some reason,” he said.

There should be. In some situations, it seems as if there isn’t enough.

For Dart, it comes down to protecting himself. Every hit introduces the possibility of an injury, including a concussion. And while some hits are unavoidable, plenty aren’t. He’ll need to learn how to minimize the avoidable contact, if he wants to minimize the amount of time he misses while being checked for a concussion. Or while suffering from one.