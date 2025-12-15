 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxson Dart is checked again for a concussion, for the fifth time this year

  
Published December 15, 2025 12:07 AM

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is clearly the franchise’s quarterback of the future. His future ability to consistently remain on the field hinges largely on his ability to take big hits.

On Sunday, he was once again checked for a concussion. As noted by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Dart has now been checked for concussions five times in 10 games this season, including the preseason. (Dart also had two very brief appearances early in the regular season, attempting a pass in neither contest.)

Against the Commanders in Week 15, he missed two snaps during the evaluation.

Per Raanan, Dart said after the game that he was “definitely surprised” that he was directed to be checked on Sunday. “Definitely feel there is a sensitivity for some reason,” he said.

There should be. In some situations, it seems as if there isn’t enough.

For Dart, it comes down to protecting himself. Every hit introduces the possibility of an injury, including a concussion. And while some hits are unavoidable, plenty aren’t. He’ll need to learn how to minimize the avoidable contact, if he wants to minimize the amount of time he misses while being checked for a concussion. Or while suffering from one.