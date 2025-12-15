Vikings take 24-23 lead late in third quarter

The Vikings lead the Cowboys 24-23 with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.

The teams were tied 17-17 at halftime before the Cowboys had field-goal drives of 50 and 67 yards to open the second half. They led 23-17 on Brandon Aubrey’s kicks of 26 and 41 yards.

But the Vikings went 70 yards in eight plays on their second drive of the second half to take back the lead they last had at 17-14.

C.J. Ham scored on a 1-yard run.

J.J. McCarthy had throws of 29 yards to T.J. Hockenson, 23 yards to Jalen Nailor and 10 yards to Justin Jefferson in the drive.

McCarthy is now 11-of-20 for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception.