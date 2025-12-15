 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings take 24-23 lead late in third quarter

  
Published December 14, 2025 10:43 PM

The Vikings lead the Cowboys 24-23 with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.

The teams were tied 17-17 at halftime before the Cowboys had field-goal drives of 50 and 67 yards to open the second half. They led 23-17 on Brandon Aubrey’s kicks of 26 and 41 yards.

But the Vikings went 70 yards in eight plays on their second drive of the second half to take back the lead they last had at 17-14.

C.J. Ham scored on a 1-yard run.

J.J. McCarthy had throws of 29 yards to T.J. Hockenson, 23 yards to Jalen Nailor and 10 yards to Justin Jefferson in the drive.

McCarthy is now 11-of-20 for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception.