Sunday Night Football: Vikings put a dent in Cowboys’ playoff hopes, 34-26

The Vikings had nothing to play for but pride in Sunday Night Football. That was enough for them to put a serious dent in the Cowboys’ playoff hopes.

Minnesota upset Dallas, 34-26.

The Cowboys aren’t eliminated in playoff contention, but their odds aren’t good after a second consecutive loss dropped them to 6-7-1. The Vikings, who are eliminated from playoff contention, improved to 6-8.

The Cowboys punted only once, but turned it over on downs once and Brandon Aubrey missed two field goals. They scored only two touchdowns, going 2-for-12 on third down, as they settled for Aubrey field goals of 37, 26, 41 and 41 yards.

They outgained the Vikings 423 to 327.

J.J. McCarthy’s first pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage by blitzing safety Donovan Wilson and McCarthy, in an attempt to knock it down, tipped it to Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The interception gave the Cowboys the ball at the Vikings’ 35, and they took an early 7-0 lead on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard run.

The Cowboys led 14-7 on Malik Davis’ 1-yard run early in the second quarter, but the crowd of 92,991 had little to cheer thereafter.

Will Reichard’s 53-yard field goal with 1:08 remaining, which came after the Cowboys turned it over on downs at the Minnesota 39, was the death knell for Dallas. The Cowboys kicked a field goal with 19 seconds left, but failed to recover the onside kick to end it.

Dak Prescott finished 23-of-38 for 294 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 111 yards, and Javonte Williams rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries despite injuring his shoulder on the first possession.

McCarthy was 15-of-24 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Both scoring tosses went to Jalen Nailor for 20 and 4 yards. T.J. Hockenson caught four passes for 66 yards.

Several players left late in the game with injuries. For the Cowboys, Quinnen Williams went in for a concussion check and left tackle Nate Thomas didn’t return from a shoulder injury. The Vikings lost edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle).