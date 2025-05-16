 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

bochy.jpg
Bruce Bochy passes Sparky Anderson with 2,195th career win for 6th among all-time MLB managers
canes.jpg
Svechnikov breaks late tie as Hurricanes beat Capitals 3-1 to reach Eastern Conference final
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Justin Thomas’ wild round at PGA ends with shoes and socks off at 18th hole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

bochy.jpg
Bruce Bochy passes Sparky Anderson with 2,195th career win for 6th among all-time MLB managers
canes.jpg
Svechnikov breaks late tie as Hurricanes beat Capitals 3-1 to reach Eastern Conference final
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Justin Thomas’ wild round at PGA ends with shoes and socks off at 18th hole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jacob deGrom and Rangers get 1-0 win on Jake Burger’s homer against Astros and Hunter Brown

  
Published May 15, 2025 11:09 PM
degrom.jpg

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jacob deGrom went eight innings to win his fourth consecutive start for the Texas Rangers, who got Jake Burger’s solo home run off Hunter Brown in a 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night in an anticipated pitchers’ duel that certainly lived up to expectations.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner deGrom (4-1) is having quite a comeback after missing most of the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery. The 36-year-old right-hander struck out seven, two of those to end innings with two runners on base, while walking one and giving up five hits.

Brown (6-2), who is 10 years younger that deGrom, struck out nine without a walk while scattering three hits in his first career complete game. The righty was tied for the major league lead in wins and retired the first 12 batters he faced before Adolis García lined a double to left to start the fifth.

Shawn Armstrong worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his second save.

Burger went deep leading off the sixth, a 394-foot drive into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his fourth homer of the season.

Rangers right fielder García made a sliding catch of a sinking liner by Mauricio Dubón for the final out of the seventh when Houston had a runner at second base. García had several nice plays, including a sliding catch near the line after running a long way to open the fourth.

Bruce Bochy got his 2,195th career win to break a tie with Sparky Anderson for the sixth-most by an MLB manager. Bochy, who turned 70 last month, is in his 28th season as a manager, his third in Texas.

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 1.78 ERA) goes into Friday night having allowed only two earned runs over 25 innings in his last four starts (3-0). Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 15.75) makes only his third start for Houston since the 2022 World Series.