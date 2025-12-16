Phillies and Adolis García agree to a 1-year contract to fill expected spot in right field

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies and outfielder Adolis García have agreed on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

The Phillies and two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers agreed on a reported $10 million deal. The 32-year-old Garcia is expected to start in right field for the Phillies, with veteran Nick Castellanos expected to part ways with the organization.

Garcia posted career bests in home runs (39), RBIs (107), OPS (.836), OPS+ (127), runs scored (108) and walks (65) in 2023 when he helped lead the Rangers to their first World Series title.

He was named the ALCS MVP after posting a 1.293 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBIs, which included two home runs and five RBIs in Texas’ Game 7 win over the Astros in Houston.

García this year batted .227 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs. He had a .675 OPS over the past two seasons to rank 117th among 123 qualified hitters.