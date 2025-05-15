De’Von Achane seeking 1,000 rushing yards: I have left a lot of plays out there

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane set an NFL record for yards per carry (7.8) as a rookie in 2023, and last season, his 1,499 scrimmage yards ranked third in team history.

Achane wants more, though, feeling he has left meat on the bone.

“Me watching film, I feel like I left a lot of plays [out there],” Achane said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “I feel like I could have [done] more.”

Achane has yet to have a 1,000-yard season, coming within 93 of that number last season despite the offensive line’s struggles. He had runs of 50 yards and 61 yards in the final two games of the regular season to boost his yardage.

Achane said he believes he made a “big jump” from his first season to his second. He wants to make another jump in 2025.

“I feel like most defenses try to stop ‘10’ [Tyreek Hill], and ‘17’ [Jaylen Waddle] and that just leaves a lot of opportunities for me,” Achane said.