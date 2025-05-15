 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

De’Von Achane seeking 1,000 rushing yards: I have left a lot of plays out there

  
Published May 15, 2025 07:20 PM

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane set an NFL record for yards per carry (7.8) as a rookie in 2023, and last season, his 1,499 scrimmage yards ranked third in team history.

Achane wants more, though, feeling he has left meat on the bone.

“Me watching film, I feel like I left a lot of plays [out there],” Achane said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “I feel like I could have [done] more.”

Achane has yet to have a 1,000-yard season, coming within 93 of that number last season despite the offensive line’s struggles. He had runs of 50 yards and 61 yards in the final two games of the regular season to boost his yardage.

Achane said he believes he made a “big jump” from his first season to his second. He wants to make another jump in 2025.

“I feel like most defenses try to stop ‘10’ [Tyreek Hill], and ‘17’ [Jaylen Waddle] and that just leaves a lot of opportunities for me,” Achane said.