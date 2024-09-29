 Skip navigation
Steelers lose Cordarrelle Patterson, James Daniels to ankle injuries

  
Published September 29, 2024 03:00 PM

Two key players on the Steelers’ offense have been ruled out of today’s game against the Colts.

Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson and guard James Daniels both exited with ankle injuries, and the Steelers have announced that neither will return.

Patterson has been the Steelers’ leading rusher today with six carries for 43 yards, and he also has two catches for 19 yards. He makes plays with the ball in his hands, and now the Steelers will have to get by without him.

Daniels has started every game this year and hadn’t missed a snap until he got hurt today. The offensive line will miss him.

With the Colts leading 17-3 in the third quarter, the Steelers need to put some points on the board. That’s only going to get harder.