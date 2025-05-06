Anonymous fan make lawsuit equivalent of prank call over Shedeur Sanders’s draft slide

An unnamed Colorado fan has filed a lawsuit in the NFL over the draft-week free fall of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In our view, it’s the legal equivalent of a prank call.

In saying that, we are expressing an opinion only, not stating facts. (I’m not interested in being the next target of someone who could be even more litigious than Kramer.)

The lawsuit, which carries the various stamps and markings to confirm it actually was filed in federal court in Atlanta on May 1 and processed on May 2, uses the John Doe pseudonym. That’s the first indication it’s a stunt, and it makes a mockery of the very real circumstances in which the identity of the plaintiffs justifies proceeding in anonymity.

The plaintiff is proceeding both pro se (representing himself) and in forma pauperis (citing financial inability to pay the filing fee of $405). The language of the document displays a very basic understanding of the civil justice system, given the way the document was formatted and typed.

The lawsuit alleges that "[r]eports and leaked statement suggested that Sanders ‘tanked interviews,’ ‘wasn’t prepared,’ and ‘was too cocky,’ which contributed to a narrative that has unjustly harmed his reputation and potential as a player.”

“These slanderous comments reflect bias that influenced the NFL’s decision-making process, causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and customer,” the complaint contends.

The lawsuit cites violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act in the form of collusion among teams “to influence the drafting process and the subsequent low selection of Shedeur Sanders,” which amounts to “a conspiracy to restrain trade and limit competition within the league.” It also alleges that the NFL violated the Civil Rights Act because the “decisions made regarding Sanders may have been influenced by racial discrimination.” Finally, the lawsuit claims that the NFL violated “Consumer Protection Laws” because the NFL “may have engaged in unfair practices by misrepresenting the nature of the drafting process and the qualification of players.”

The plaintiff claims that these actions caused “severe emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff, resulting in frustration, disappointment, and psychological harm as a fan,” and he seeks: (1) a “formal acknowledgement” of the emotional distress “caused by [the NFL’s] actions and statements"; (2) a “retraction of the slanderous statements,” along with an apology to Sanders; (3) implementation of “fairer practice in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit"; and (4) $100 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit, if it proceeds to the point at which the NFL will be required to respond, will invite a short and sweet motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim on which any relief can be granted. (Then again, lawyers who get paid by the hour rarely do anything short, or sweet.)

Even if the claims could be proven, a Colorado/NFL fan isn’t the one to make them. For something like this, a fan would have no standing to sue. There’s no conceivable legal right any fan would have to be compensated for any potential violation of the rights of a player.

So, yes, it seems like a stunt. A prank. Something to get some temporary attention before everyone figures it’s not real.