nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Desmond Ridder to throw at Broncos’ rookie minicamp

  
Published May 6, 2025 07:23 PM

Quarterback Desmond Ridder remains a free agent, but he will get a tryout this weekend.

Ridder will throw at the Broncos’ rookie minicamp, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos currently have Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger behind Bo Nix.

Ridder became a free agent in March after the Raiders did not tender a contract to him as a restricted free agent.

The Falcons made Ridder a third-round pick in 2022, and they traded him to the Cardinals a year ago. He didn’t make the cut to 53 players, and the Raiders signed him off Arizona’s practice squad when Aidan O’Connell went on injured reserve in October. O’Connell returned but Ridder stuck around because Gardner Minshew went down for the season.

Ridder made one start, which came in Week 15 against the Falcons, and he appeared in five other games. He was 52-of-85 for 458 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

He has started 18 games in three seasons, including 13 for the Falcons in 2023, and has 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his career.