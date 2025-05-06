 Skip navigation
Titans won't have new uniforms this year

  
Published May 6, 2025 07:15 PM

Titans (Oilers) legend Warren Moon recently said he has seen “futuristic” new uniforms for the Titans. Apparently, those new uniforms are not coming in the immediate future.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website wrote this in a mailbag item: “I was standing right in front of Warren Moon when he first mentioned publicly the possibility of new uniforms while in town for the Cam Ward presser. Then I saw where Warren doubled down [on] the topic over the weekend when he was at the Kentucky Derby.”

Wyatt said that the team’s uniforms won’t change for 2025. He said he hasn’t seen any new uniforms, and no one has told him anything is “official.”

Still, Moon saw something. Maybe he was off on the timing. But there apparently was something to see. And a possible new set of uniforms is coming, at some point.

Keep that in mind when buying the current jersey.