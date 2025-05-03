Warren Moon: Titans will have new uniforms this year

In late March, the Titans announced that their “Titans blue” alternate jersey will become part of their new home uniform. In early May, Oilers/Titans (never played for the Titans) legend Warren Moon said the Titans will be unveiling new uniforms.

This year.

“The Tennessee Titans have new uniforms coming,” Moon said on the Up & Adams show, via Jared Dublin of CBSSports.com. “A whole new set. And I’ve seen glimpses of them.”

How do they look?

“Pretty good,” Moon said. “They fit with the times but they’re also a little futuristic. They will advance with the times. We’ll put it that way.”

If the Titans are indeed unveiling a “whole new set” of new uniforms for the upcoming season, they’ve done a very good job of not making people aware of it. Usually, the new uniforms are released at or around the time of the draft, so that: (1) the first-round pick will be holding up the new jersey; and (2) people will start buying the new jersey.

For those buying the brand-new Cam Ward jersey, will they be getting the new design when they open their package? Or will their new purchase soon be rendered obsolete?

That’s one of the biggest consumer-related concerns we have when teams are rolling out new uniforms. Sometimes, they aren’t as transparent as they should be when it comes to the people who are buying the soon-to-be outdated jersey without realizing a new one will soon be released.

And this isn’t coming from some random person. It’s coming from Warren Moon, a franchise legend who was in the house recently to officially grant Ward permission to wear Moon’s retired jersey No. 1.