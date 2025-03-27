Titans switch to “Titans blue” as primary home jersey color

The Titans seemingly have 50 shades of blue. And they have a new official primary blue.

The team has announced that, for 2025, their “Titans blue” alternate jersey will become the official home uniform.

In 2018, the Titans introduced a dark blue helmet to go along with a dark blue jersey. The “Titans blue” was first introduced in 2003.

“We’re talking to fans and we’re listening, and there’s a clear appetite to have the Titans, their team, represented on the field in this noticeable color that has been with this team from 1960 in Houston, into Memphis, at Vanderbilt and as we’ve played at Nissan Stadium,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said in an item posted on the team’s website. “We’re going to emphasize that this year and change to Titans blue as the primary color. As we sit here today, the plan is to wear Titans blue at every one of our home games this year.”

The “Titans blue” matches the blue from the Oilers uniforms, which the Titans still wear as an alternate uniform. And which the Titans refuse to return to Houston, the city from which the Titans relocated 30 years ago.