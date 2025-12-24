Dre Greenlaw, Luke Wattenberg won’t play for Broncos on Christmas

The Broncos have ruled five players out for their Christmas game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is part of that group. Greenlaw injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and will miss his eighth game of the season.

Center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) has not missed any offensive snaps this season, but he will not be taking any on Thursday. Alex Forsyth is listed as Wattenberg’s backup on the team’s depth chart.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion), tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and linebacker Karene Reid (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

Linebacker Justin Strnad (foot) has no injury designation, which indicates he will be back in action after missing the Jaguars game.