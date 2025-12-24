Malik Willis downgraded to DNP with illness on Wednesday

While Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love remained a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, the same is not the case when it comes to backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis was downgraded to a non-participant in the day’s session as he deals with an illness in addition to his shoulder injury. The Packers added the illness to Willis’ injury designation on Wednesday.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), guard Sean Rhyan (knee), defensive lineman Jordon Riley (ankle), tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), safety Evan Williams (knee), and guard John Williams (back) remained limited.

Defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (illness) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited. Defensive lineman Aaron Mosby (ankle) and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) were both upgraded from limited to full.

Receiver Romeo Doubs (wrist), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (shoulder), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and receiver Savion Williams (foot) all remained full participants.

The Packers will take on the Ravens on Saturday night.