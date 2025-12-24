 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Willis downgraded to DNP with illness on Wednesday

  
Published December 24, 2025 05:02 PM

While Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love remained a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, the same is not the case when it comes to backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis was downgraded to a non-participant in the day’s session as he deals with an illness in addition to his shoulder injury. The Packers added the illness to Willis’ injury designation on Wednesday.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), guard Sean Rhyan (knee), defensive lineman Jordon Riley (ankle), tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), safety Evan Williams (knee), and guard John Williams (back) remained limited.

Defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (illness) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited. Defensive lineman Aaron Mosby (ankle) and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) were both upgraded from limited to full.

Receiver Romeo Doubs (wrist), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (shoulder), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and receiver Savion Williams (foot) all remained full participants.

The Packers will take on the Ravens on Saturday night.