T.J. Watt limited in return to Steelers practice

  
Published December 24, 2025 05:06 PM

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was a limited participant in his return to Steelers practice on Wednesday.

Watt was on the practice field for the first time since he suffered a collapsed lung during a dry needling session at the team’s facility earlier this month. Watt has missed the last two games while recovering from the injury, but Wednesday’s development could signal a return to game action as soon as this weekend’s matchup with the Browns.

Running back Jaylen Warren (hip), cornerback James Pierre (calf), edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), and left guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) were also limited participants on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin (hamstring), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), right tackle Troy Fautanu (personal), and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (rest) were out of practice. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hand), and long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) were full participants.