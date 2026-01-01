Baker Mayfield has no injury designation, but Jamel Dean, Anthony Nelson are out

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has no injury designation for Saturday’s NFC South showdown with the Panthers.

Mayfield (right shoulder/knee) had a second consecutive full practice on Thursday.

The Bucs, though, will not have starting cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) or outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee). Both were ruled out after missing practice all week.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey could return this week after tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 2 and undergoing surgery. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Dec. 24.

Kancey is questionable.

“He’s definitely in play,” coach Todd Bowles said Thursday, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Obviously we’d have to make some [roster] moves to get there to make that happen. He had a good week. ... He had a very good two weeks. ... If he plays, he’ll definitely be on a snap count.”

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) will return after missing last week’s game against the Dolphins. He has no injury designation after a second consecutive limited practice.