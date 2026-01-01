 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield has no injury designation, but Jamel Dean, Anthony Nelson are out

  
Published January 1, 2026 02:58 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has no injury designation for Saturday’s NFC South showdown with the Panthers.

Mayfield (right shoulder/knee) had a second consecutive full practice on Thursday.

The Bucs, though, will not have starting cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) or outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee). Both were ruled out after missing practice all week.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey could return this week after tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 2 and undergoing surgery. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Dec. 24.

Kancey is questionable.

He’s definitely in play,” coach Todd Bowles said Thursday, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Obviously we’d have to make some [roster] moves to get there to make that happen. He had a good week. ... He had a very good two weeks. ... If he plays, he’ll definitely be on a snap count.”

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) will return after missing last week’s game against the Dolphins. He has no injury designation after a second consecutive limited practice.