Josh Allen misses another practice with foot injury

X-rays on Josh Allen’s foot were negative. His outlook for playing on Sunday is not currently positive.

The Bills quarterback did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

With the Bills seemingly destined to finish as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, and given that they’re playing the Jets, it could make sense to give Allen all or most of the day off on Sunday.

The injury happened in Week 16 against the Browns, on a long self-sack play. He finished the game, but his post-game contention that the foot didn’t affect him in the second half wasn’t convincing.

After seemingly aggravating it against the Eagles, Allen insisted it had “zero” impact on him. (And then he went to the X-ray room.) Meanwhile, Allen possibly rushed his throw on the fateful two-point misfire to receiver Khalil Shakir so that he wouldn’t have to try to run away on the injured foot from Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Given that Sunday will likely be the last game at Highmark Stadium, maybe the Bills will give Allen a drive or two. Or maybe just one snap so he officially gets the start in the final game. There’s no point in risking further aggravation to his foot, not with the playoffs looming — and with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and possibly Lamar Jackson not among the quarterbacks Allen may face.