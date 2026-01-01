Rome Odunze remains out of practice, but Luther Burden a full participant

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze still isn’t back at practice.

Odunze, who has missed four consecutive games with a foot injury, again was listed as a non-participant on Thursday.

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III, though, returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday. Burden injured a quadriceps in last Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) also was a full participant after he missed the 49ers game.

The Bears added offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (illness) to the practice report as a non-participant on Thursday.

Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) did not practice a second consecutive day.

Defensive back Nick McCloud (illness) and tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee, quad) remained limited, but defensive back Josh Blackwell (shoulder) returned to full participation a day after being limited.