 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze remains out of practice, but Luther Burden a full participant

  
Published January 1, 2026 03:38 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze still isn’t back at practice.

Odunze, who has missed four consecutive games with a foot injury, again was listed as a non-participant on Thursday.

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III, though, returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday. Burden injured a quadriceps in last Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) also was a full participant after he missed the 49ers game.

The Bears added offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (illness) to the practice report as a non-participant on Thursday.

Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) did not practice a second consecutive day.

Defensive back Nick McCloud (illness) and tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee, quad) remained limited, but defensive back Josh Blackwell (shoulder) returned to full participation a day after being limited.