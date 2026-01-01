 Skip navigation
Trevon Diggs could play for the Packers Sunday

  
Published January 1, 2026 01:42 PM

Cornerback Trevon Diggs practiced with the Packers for the first time on Thursday and he could make his first game appearance for the team this weekend.

The Packers claimed Diggs off of waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday and head coach Matt LaFleur said at a pre-practice press conference that Diggs could “potentially” be in the lineup against the Vikings on Sunday.

“All hands on deck,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “You spend a lot of time with him in terms of trying to get him up so they understand what their responsibility is. So we’ll spend a lot of time with him. I do think that’s a position where you can get acclimated pretty quickly and adjust pretty quickly. Hopefully we can get that done.”

If Diggs does not play against Minnesota, he could make his Packers debut in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Packers will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC whether they win or lose this week.