Rams sign S Quentin Lake to three-year contract extension

Rams safety Quentin Lake signed a three-year extension on Thursday, the team announced. He is under contract through 2028 now.

Lake had a career year last season when he totaled 111 tackles, five passes defensed and two sacks, while playing primarily in the slot.

He injured an elbow in Week 11 this season and finished the regular season with 61 tackles, 10 passes defensed, an interception and a sack. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in the 10 games he played.

The Rams planned to open Lake’s 21-day practice window on Thursday, coach Sean McVay said, with hopes of him returning for the playoffs.

Lake, a sixth-round pick in 2022, has 235 tackles, 22 passes defended, one interception and four sacks in 50 NFL games in his career.