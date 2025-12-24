Tyler Shough remains on injury report as a full participant

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is on the team’s injury report for a second consecutive week, but he remains a full participant.

Shough has a hip issue but played 76 of 78 snaps in the 29-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.

He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,792 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Shough has also run for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints practiced without running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (ankle), tight end Foster Moreau (ankle), defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (rest) and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (knee).

Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Mason Tipton (groin) were limited.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (back) and offensive tackle Asim Richards (ankle) were full participants.