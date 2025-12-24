A.J. Brown, Nakobe Dean did not practice on Wednesday

A dental issue kept Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown out of practice on Wednesday.

Brown said earlier this week that he’d be having a procedure on his teeth and he was listed as out of practice on the team’s injury report for that reason. The coming days should bring more word if there will be any impact on his availability for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), and left guard Landon Dickerson (illness) were also out of practice. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at his Tuesday press conference that Dean is “iffy” for this week and Johnson has missed the last five games.

Linebacker Zack Baun (hand), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back, ankle), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders), tackle Fred Johnson (calf), tight end Cameron Latu (stinger), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (illness), and tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) were listed as full participants.