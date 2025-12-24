 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown, Nakobe Dean did not practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 24, 2025 05:25 PM

A dental issue kept Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown out of practice on Wednesday.

Brown said earlier this week that he’d be having a procedure on his teeth and he was listed as out of practice on the team’s injury report for that reason. The coming days should bring more word if there will be any impact on his availability for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), and left guard Landon Dickerson (illness) were also out of practice. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at his Tuesday press conference that Dean is “iffy” for this week and Johnson has missed the last five games.

Linebacker Zack Baun (hand), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back, ankle), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders), tackle Fred Johnson (calf), tight end Cameron Latu (stinger), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (illness), and tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) were listed as full participants.