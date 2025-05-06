Bill Belichick conducts book event at NYU, with no obvious holes in his clothing

Bill Belichick’s second (that anyone knows of) event related to his new book happened today as scheduled. For now, there’s little available evidence as to how it all went.

Radio host Zach Gelb, who explained his cousin was present for the NYU-community-only session, has posted a video of Belichick’s entrance. He was wearing clothing with no obvious holes in it. Gelb noted that there was no immediate sign of his girlfriend/handler/publicist, Jordon Hudson.

Gelb added that any questions to Belichick had to be submitted in advance. (Hopefully no one asked something really intrusive, like “what’s your favorite color?”)

There’s nothing on YouTube (yet) of the conversation, and there’s nothing else we’ve found about how it all went. We’ll keep looking.

It follows his now-notorious CBS interview, which included an unconvincing explanation of his decision to not mention Patriots owner Robert Kraft and an instruction from off-camera to not answer the question of how he met Hudson, while he wore a Navy jersey with a large hole under the neck.

It remains to be seen whether he will be submitting to other interviews in the effort to sell his book.