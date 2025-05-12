Stephen Jones: Micah Parsons wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him here long term

The Cowboys still don’t have an extension with edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option.

Parsons has intimated he won’t do any on-field work until he has a new contract, so when will that be?

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked that on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel Monday.

“I’ve never been one to crystal ball when contracts get done,” Jones told host Adam Schein. “I mean, you can be close, you think you’re right around the corner, and then they get pushed out and there’s extenuating circumstances as to why they or their agent don’t want to pull the trigger. So, you know, that’s just a work in progress. It’s never easy to comment on them, because you really don’t know where you are until both sides are ready to go. But obviously our goal is to –- and we have visited at times with Micah — and our goal is to get him here. And I think Micah wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him to be a Cowboy long term.”

The Bengals are paying wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase $40.25 million annually on a deal he signed this offseason. That’s the highest annual average for a non-quarterback, a number Parsons will surpass after 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons.