nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
J.K. Dobbins gets two years, $20 million from Broncos

  
Published March 9, 2026 09:03 PM

The numbers are in for Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. Given his injury history, they’re not too shabby.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, it’s a two-year, $20 million deal with $8 million in full guarantees. We’re told that the deal pays out a straight $10 million in the first year, with no per-game active roster bonus.

In 2025, Dobbins’s first year with the Broncos, he rushed for 772 yards in 10 games. A foot injury suffered on a Thursday night against the Raiders ended his season.

It was the latest in a stream of injuries suffered by a player who plays one of the most physically demanding positions in football. When he’s healthy, however, he’s effective.

Dobbins has a career rushing average of 5.2 yards per carry. And at $10 million per year, he did better than plenty of other running backs who either re-signed with their current teams (like Javonte Williams) or who signed with a new team (like Kenneth Gainwell).