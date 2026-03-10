 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mitch Wishnowsky will return to Bills on one-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 09:12 PM

The Bills are re-signing punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a one-year deal, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Wishnowsky, 34, was the third punter for the Bills last season, following Brad Robbins and Cameron Johnston. He averaged 45.3 yards on 38 punts, with a 41.3-yard net, and placed 18 inside the 20-yard line.

After kicker Matt Prater’s quad injury, Wishnowsky kicked off in Week 18 and the playoffs.

The 49ers selected Wishnowsky in the fourth round in 2019, and he spent six years with the team.

Wishnowsky has a career average of 45.5 yards on 348 punts, with a 40.9-yard net.