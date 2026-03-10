Mitch Wishnowsky will return to Bills on one-year deal

The Bills are re-signing punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a one-year deal, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Wishnowsky, 34, was the third punter for the Bills last season, following Brad Robbins and Cameron Johnston. He averaged 45.3 yards on 38 punts, with a 41.3-yard net, and placed 18 inside the 20-yard line.

After kicker Matt Prater’s quad injury, Wishnowsky kicked off in Week 18 and the playoffs.

The 49ers selected Wishnowsky in the fourth round in 2019, and he spent six years with the team.

Wishnowsky has a career average of 45.5 yards on 348 punts, with a 40.9-yard net.