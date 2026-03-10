The full Tyler Linderbaum contract is guaranteed, as a practical matter

The most stunning contract during the first day of 2026 free agency went to Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum.

Reported as a three-year, $81 million deal with $60 million guaranteed, it’s actually better than that. Based on the preliminary terms, every penny is, as a practical matter, guaranteed.

Here are the full details, per a souce with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $10 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2027 base salary: $30 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2028 base salary: $21 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

The 2027 vesting date makes the $81 million fully guaranteed as a practical matter, since the only way to avoid the third year would be to cut Linderbaum before next March — and to owe him $60 million for one season.

While Linderbaum has missed only two of 68 regular-season games, he missed nearly all of 2024 training camp with a neck injury. The Raiders are assuming $81 million in overall injury risk as to Linderbaum, as to his neck and any/every other body part.

He’ll make $27 million per year over the next three years, which increases the market for centers by $9 million per year, from $18 million.