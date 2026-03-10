 Skip navigation
Former Dolphins guard Cole Strange agrees to terms with Chargers

  
Published March 9, 2026 08:53 PM

A former Dolphins offensive lineman will be joining his former head coach in L.A.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cole Strange has agreed to terms with the Chargers. It’s reportedly a two-year, $13 million deal.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2022, Strange was released not long before the start of his third season. He landed on Cleveland’s practice squad before being signed to Miami’s active roster in September.

Last year, Strange appeared in 14 games (all starts) in Miami.

Strange started all 17 games as a rookie in 2022. In late 2023, he suffered a torn patellar tendon. The next year, he wasn’t ready to play until late in the season.