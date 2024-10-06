 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_rtf_stockupdown_241005.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 6: Chaos takes over college football as multiple top-10 teams go down
NCAA Football: Southern California at Minnesota
Minnesota upsets No. 11 USC 24-17 on Brosmer’s 4th-and-goal sneak with 56 seconds left
MLB: ALDS-Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Verdugo’s go-ahead single and acrobatic catch lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in ALDS opener

nbc_cfb_iowaosuhl_241005.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State overpowers Iowa
nbc_cfb_heismandiscussion_241005.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter make for ‘intriguing’ Heisman race
nbc_cfb_michwashhl_241005.jpg
Highlights: Washington powers past Michigan

Every Rogers throw from Michigan vs. Washington

October 6, 2024 12:35 AM
Watch every throw from Washington quarterback Will Rogers in the Huskies' 27-17 win against the Michigan Wolverines.